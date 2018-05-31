The Farm Show – Sponsored by glanbiaconnect.com – 31/5/2018

Tonight’s show focused initially on forestry. Joining us on the phone was Michael Somers, forestry expect with Teagasc and we were also joined my Michael Power of Coillte and Andrew O’Carroll, an award winning forester. The conversation ranged across the economics of timber production, the many benefits to the environment of forestry and the ongoing need to have a secure supply of ash for hurley production.

We were then joined by Sinéad Brophy, Chairperson of the National Sheep Breeders Association Of Ireland, who outlined an upcoming sheep show coming to Cillín Hill on June 9th which will feature all sheep breeds.

We had the weekly Farm Diary sponsored by Tullow Mart and George Candler joined us from Kilkenny Mart to give the Kilkenny Mart Report.