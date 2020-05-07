The Farm Show – Sponsored by glanbiaconnect.com – 7/5/2020

This week’s Farm Show listeners heard Billy Kelleher, MEP, talk about EU Budgets, environmental challenges facing farmers and the need for a stable Government.

Clare Bambrick spoke about the increased role of online learning for agricultural students because of Covid 19 restrictions. She also outlined the range of courses on offer at Kildalton College next Autumn.

The ICMSA’s Denis Drennan told Farm Show listeners that compromises may have to be made in the best interests of farmers and emphasised the need to negotiate with the Green Party to reduce the impact of their policies.

Michael Fitzgerald of Teagasc gave advice to farmers on breeding, feeding and managing cows on grass. He also reminded farmers that the closing date for the BFP is coming up at the end of next week.

Both George Candler and Eric Driver reported on the latest livestock prices.