The Gallery – Programme 3 – 12th April 2021

On The Gallery we hear from Rachel Botha, Emerging Curator in residence at Kilkenny County Council on Robert Dunne’s exhibition Site + Ruin. Des Willoughby, singer with The Celtic Brothers tells us what he and the band are up to. Annabel Konig talks about how Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs has influenced, and continues to influence, her work and finally Ann Murtagh speaks about her new book The Kidds of Summerhill. The Gallery is funded by the Kilkenny and Carlow Creative Ireland Programmes in collaboration with the Arts Office at Kilkenny County Council and Carlow County Council