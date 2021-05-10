The Gallery – Programme 7 – 10th May 2021

On The Gallery with John MacKenna – writer and editor Kathy Darcy on her work with young people and her own poems; Jo Mangan on Carlow Arts Festival; Alé Mercado, graphic novelist, on what he’s up to; Monica Hayes with a roundup of arts news from the area and Marian Gaynor on music and wellbeing. The Gallery is funded by the Kilkenny and Carlow Creative Ireland Programmes in collaboration with the Arts Office at Kilkenny County Council and Carlow County Council