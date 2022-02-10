The Glanbia Farm Show – Sponsored by glanbiaconnect.com – 10/2/2022

Tonight on the Glanbia Farm Show, Matt spoke with Glanbia grain grower award winner Matt Dempsey about a range of tillage related issues.

Elaine Brady of Glanbia was in studio to discuss dry cow nutrition at this critical time.

A range of diary items included the upcoming Mooncoin plough match on Sunday 13th February and a Teagasc winter cereal walk scheduled for Kildalton on the 18th of February.

Eric Driver delivered a livestock report from Tullow mart and George Candler discussed various cattle matters and provided a report from today’s Cillin Hill sale.