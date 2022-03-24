The Glanbia Farm Show – Sponsored by glanbiaconnect.com – 24/3/2022

On the Glanbia Farmshow, this week Matt had his monthly Green Scene catch-up with Thomas Ryan, Sustainability manager with Glanbia.

Teagasc’s Nigel Kennington spoke to Matt and provided timely advice on grass management.

Mike Magan spoke to Matt about the strategies being adopted by the newly formed National Fodder Committee to ensure that our livestock herd is well fed next winter.

We also had the usual livestock report from Tullow Mart and George Candler will tell us about this week’s prices at Cillin Hill.