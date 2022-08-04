The Glanbia Farm Show – Sponsored by glanbiaconnect.com – 4/8/2022

Matt wasn’t in studio tonight but left recordings of recent interviews with members of the Irish Grassland Association. He spoke with Matt Dempsey, Christy Watson and Donie Cashman on the history of the IGA and the issues, current and past.

We heard about Methane as a fuel source recently and Matt saw one up close and personal, in the company of Pat Smyth from Case New Holland.

No report from Tullow Mart this week, but George Candler was in studio to update us on the Mart in Kilkenny.