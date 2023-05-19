The global public emergency caused by Covid19 may be officially over but medics say those at risk in Carlow and Kilkenny should avail of the Spring Booster

The global public emergency caused by Covid19 may be officially over but medics say those at risk should avail of the Spring Booster.

The HSE’s reminding those aged over 70 and younger than 12 who have a weak immune system to get the Spring shot either at a designated centre or a participating pharmacy or GP.

Local walk-in clinics are at St Dympna’s in Carlow (details here) and at the Hebron Industrial Estate based Kilkenny Vaccination Centre (details here).

Dr. James Gilroy is Specialist Registrar in Public Health Medicine with the Department of Public Health in the area covering Carlow and Kilkenny

He’s warning that though the intense focus is off the virus, it’s still a risk to some people: