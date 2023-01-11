The January Drive; Wednesday, 11th January 2023

The January Drive:

Carmel Kenny Chairperson of the Kilkenny Health and Well-Being Committee joins Nathalie to discuss upcoming health and wellness evenings in clubs across Kilkenny over the next 3 weeks.

Medha Trehan, Eve Lehane and Nola Garcia, members of the Green Schools Committee at Loreto Secondary School Kilkenny join us to discuss their project this year for which they are going around to primary schools to raise awareness of climate change and what young people, can do to help.

The Producers series is back with Sue and Josephine Plettenberg showcasing some of our smaller food producers in Kilkenny and Carlow. Today, they are visiting James Burke, Vegan Chef to find out about Tempeh.