The January Drive with Nathalie Lennon; Thursday, 12th January 2023

The January Drive;

Joe Doyle and Noel Burke from Kilkenny Book Fair tell us about the book fair happening this weekend.

Eoin Everard from Kilkenny City Harriers joins us to talk about some of the important points we need to remember when starting out running, or maybe returning to it, this new year.

Vet Richard Ryan joins us to answer all your animal queries & chat in depth about vaccines, worming, socialisation, feeding & insurance when it comes to our pets.