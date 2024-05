In our Brian’s Not Here to Judge You series, we’re meeting members of the diverse communities across Kilkenny and Carlow, and platforming stories of inclusivity and community engagement.

In this week’s episode Brian headed to Carlow to meet Mohammed Rafique, who told him all about making the town his home 15 years ago, the Rohingya community, and the revival of Carlow Cricket Club.

This series is funded through Coimisiún na Meán Sound & Vision Fund.