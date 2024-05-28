There are a range of issues facing those hoping to secure a seat for the Castlecomer Local Electoral Area.

Already we’ve heard from those running in the Bagenalstown, Callan Thomastown, Carlow Town municipal districts.

Week two of our special programming gets underway today with The KCLR Daily Local Election Roadshow rolling into north Kilkenny from 10am to introduce the nine candidates seeking six seats on the county council.

All of the sitting councillors are hoping for a return, joined by three newcomers to the ballot sheet – they were each invited to outline a two-minute pitch (if you missed them live, listen back below).

While we also heard a range of voices across the area on the various issues they want tackled;

Candidates are:

Cllr John Brennan (Fine Gael):

Daniel Burke (Independent Ireland):

Cllr Mary Hilda Cavanagh (Fine Gael):

Cllr Michael Delaney (Fianna Fáil):

Stephen Delaney (The Irish People Party):

Cllr Pat Fitzpatrick (Fianna Fáil):

Cllr Denis Hynes (Sinn Féin):

Cllr Michael McCarthy (Fianna Fáil):

Maurice Shortall (Independent):