The last of our seven Local Electoral Areas to focus on before Voting Day Friday is Tullow.

There are 15 canddiates vying for six seats and of the current councillors, Fine Gael’s John Murphy is the only not seeking re-election.

The five who are, are joined on the ballot paper by a mix of newcomers and former representatives – all were invited to The KCLR Daily Local Elections Roadshow this morning.

If you missed their two-minute pitches, you can listen below. You can also now near the candidates from the other six LEAs across Carlow and Kilkenny: Piltown, Kilkenny, Castlecomer, Carlow, Callan Thomastown and Bagenalstown/Muine Bheag.

There’s a wide range of concerns their voters are hoping might be tackled too – including these:

The Candidates Are:

John Cahill (People Before Profit/Solidarity):

Catherine Callaghan (Fine Gael):

Jim Deane (Sinn Féin):

Patricia Fennelly Nolan (Independent):

Ken Gahan (Sinn Féin):

Cllr John McDonald (Fianna Fáil):

Annette McDonnell (Independent):

Cllr Charlie Murphy (Independent):

Daeln Murphy (The National Party):

Billy Nolan (Independent):

Brian O’Donoghue (Fine Gael):

Cllr William Paton (Independent):

Cllr John Pender (Fianna Fáil):

Phil Thompson (Sinn Féin):

Ben Ward (Fine Gael):