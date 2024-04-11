Farm Show listeners heard Jim Bergin give a robust defence of the need to retain the Nitrates Derogation.

Sean Molloy, CEO designate at Tirlán, informed milk producers of support measures the Coop has introduced to help farmers overcome the very extreme wet weather conditions.

Mike Magan, Chairman of the Food and Fodder Emergency Group, described the initiatives being taken to overcome fodder shortages on farms.

Seamus Shortall of the Aubrac association chatted about an upcoming sale of the breed in Cashel.

Eric Driver provided details on the latest sheep sales at Tullow.

George Candler was in the studio to discuss the latest trends in livestock sales at Cillin Hill and outlined the upcoming Kilkenny Agricultural Society bull sale at the Mart in Cillin Hill.