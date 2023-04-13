The KCLR Farm Show – 13/4/2023

Dr John Cuddihy was in studio to discuss stress, how to cope with it, how to treat it and how everyone should be aware of it in themselves, their family or friends.

Alice Doyle, chair of IFA Farm family Committee spoke about an upcoming seminar on Farm Succession.

Macra representatives including Christine O’Neill chatted about this weekend’s Mr Personality festival at the Talbot Hotel in Clonmel.

Eric Driver reported on sheep prices and George Candler updated listeners on this week’s livestock prices and trends.