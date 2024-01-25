The KCLR Farm Show – 25/1/2024

Jim Bergin, CEO of Tirlan, spoke to Matt about his intention to retire from his position next July. Jim looked back at the changes in the organisation, particularly in latter years and provided updates on milk price prospects as well as the commissioning of the new cheese facility at Belview.

Siobhán Kavanagh of Teagasc described the upcoming Environmental and biodiversity awards and urged farmers to enter. The prize fund is provided by FBD Insurance and has a range of categories to suit different farming sectors.

Ewen Mullins from Oakpark confirmed the National Tillage Conference will be held in Lyrath Hotel next Wednesday 31st of January. The programme is available on the Teagasc website.

The Farm Show Diary shows that the Glenmore / Tullougher Ploughing match will be held on the Walsh farm at Hoodsgrove on Saturday 27th January.

Eric Driver reported on sheep prices from Tullow Mart and George Candler provided a comprehensive overview of livestock prices this week.