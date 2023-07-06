The KCLR Farm Show – 6/7/2023

Tirlán’s Thomas Ryan discussed issues around the Green agenda including economic and environmental sustainability issues and recent scientific developments around food production.

John Nolan, Carlow IFA Chairman, was in the KCLR studio to chat about important agricultural issues in Carlow including proposed mining licences, large scale electricity installations and a forthcoming visit to Carlow by Minister McConalogue.

Eamon Sheahan, member of the Irish Grassland Association, informed listeners of the upcoming Summer Dairy Tour organised by IGA.

Eric Driver provided a sheep sales report from Tullow mart and George Candler was in the studio to discuss the latest livestock sales developments at Cillín Hill.