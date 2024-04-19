The old Post Office in Bagenalstown is being brought back to life!

After almost 20 years of lying idle the premises has been taken over by the Mullen family who own the very popular store and deli Doyle’s of The Royal Oak.

The Post Office will now boast a café and garden.

Local Cllr Arthur MacDonald told KCLR news it’s a wonderful boost for the town on the opening of The Old Post Office Cafe & Garden and with Laura and Denis Mullen behind it – it’s sure to be a massive success. He added they’ve had huge success with their business in Royal Oak road and it’s great to see the character of the Post Office building remain but renewed.