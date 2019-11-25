KCLR NewsNews & Sport
The only European film festival in Ireland kicks off in Kilkenny later
Ticket sales are the best yet for the 8th year of Subtitle
Ireland’s only festival of European film gets underway in Kilkenny today.
This is the 8th edition of the Subtitle Film Festival which will see 25 films shown between now and Sunday.
There’s a mix of dramas, thrillers and comedies from countries including France, Germany, Ukraine, Romania, and Greece.
The event is also the biggest gathering of casting directors in the world.