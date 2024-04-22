There’s huge excitement in Carlow town following news a €4.3million community centre’s on the way.

Minister Heather Humphreys announced over the weekend that the Tullow Road is one of 12 areas across the country earmarked for such a facility in an overall spend of €30million.

Others closest to us include Ballymitty and Riverchapel in Co Wexford.

Today, Minister @HHumphreysFG announced €30 million in funding to build 12 new community centres across rural Ireland. This is one of the ways Fine Gael is building stronger communities right across the country.@1Hildegarde @SeanKyneGalway @EddieHoareFG pic.twitter.com/fJX5yog20J — Fine Gael (@FineGael) April 20, 2024

Making the announcement, Minister Humphreys said; “We are investing over €30 million in 12 new build facilities – this will be transformational for our rural towns and villages. Our community centres bring people of all ages together, whether it be for sporting, educational or social occasions. They are vital for engaging with those who may find themselves marginalised and they give everyone in the community a great sense of belonging. They build, stronger, more vibrant communities – places that for so many people act as a home from home. You could say that the Community Centre is the cornerstone of community life in many towns, villages and cities around the country.”

She added; “When I launched this fund last year with a €20M allocation, I expected to approve 5 or 6 projects. Taking account of the quality of the applications and the identified needs, I am today approving funding for 12 of the applications received with funding of over €30m. This funding will assist community groups striving to build their own community centre to service local needs and the level of interest has shown that these centres, when complete, will be the heart of many a community.”

And in conclusion, MInister Humphreys notes; “Through ‘Our Rural Future’, I want to support locally led, ground-up projects in local communities across the country. This funding is all about giving a helping hand to our local groups as they serve their communities with such dedication and generosity.

“I am always struck by the immense pride communities have in their locality. The community centre is a safe, positive and accessible space for all manner of community activities and I want to ensure that community centres continue to remain a hive of activity.

“I want to congratulate the successful projects and to thank them for the vital work they do in providing services in their local communities. This funding will deliver high quality community facilities that will bring benefits to these communities for many years to come.”

Cathaoirleach of Carlow County Councill, Cllr Andrea Dalton says “It is the realisation of a project we have been working on for years. As a community working who has supported the people of the Tullow Road for nearly 30 I know how badly needed this community hub is and what a difference it will make. We got this money because we have shovel ready plans and approvals already in place so all we were waiting on was the funding. This is a fantastic day for the Tullow Road Area and for Carlow Town.” She adds; “Well done to all my Councillor Colleagues and the staff in Carlow County Council for bringing this much needed project to fruition and most importantly to the people of the Tullow Road who engaged with the process and inputted their ideas and desires along the way. A special mention to Carlow Regional Youth Services who worked closely with the project and who will be anchor tenant.”

You can hear more reaction on The KCLR Daily between 10am and 1pm today.