The Samaritans ‘Walk with Me’ campaign is almost over as participants walked from Graiguenamanagh to Carlow

The Samaritans’ ‘Walk with Me’ campaign is almost over, with participants walking up to 45 kilometres from Graiguenamanagh to Carlow.

The group of walkers left Graiguenamanagh at 6 a.m. today and will walk along the river into Carlow, arriving at 5 p.m.

The walk aims to raise awareness of the Samaritans so that those in need know they are only a phone call away.

Collette Shannon, who works with the Samaritans, reminds us that they are always there to listen.

She said “We are approximately going to be on the river when the sun is rising and hopefully we will be well and truly in Carlow by the time the sun sets, but again it’s just to highlight that no matter what, we are here to walk with you on that journey. If you need help, if you need to talk to somebody, pick up the phone and talk to us, because that’s what we are here for. We are here to listen and we are here all the time”