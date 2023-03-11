The Saturday Show 11th March 2023

Edward chats to Shirley about orchids and much more. Clare Henriques tells Edward about the preparations for the production of Moll in Thomastown later this month. Bridget Langton encourages people to support a coffee morning in the Hub in Graiguenamanagh on the 18th of March in aid of a solar panel project in Tanzania. Emma-Jane Eaton and Lorraine McAuliffe from Lyrath Estate Hotel join Edward in studio for Afternoon Tea. Sinead Gibney, Chief Commissioner of the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission talks to Edward about racism. Alan Hughes encourages people to join the Virgin Media Ireland A.M broadcast from the parade in Kilkenny on Thursday the 16th of March to kick off the St Patrick’s Day celebrations and Bride de Roiste tells listeners of all the line of up of events for Seachtain na Gaeilge in Carlow. Mike Hanrahan of Stockton’s Wing tells Edward about the band’s homecoming gig in Kilkenny on the 17th of March.