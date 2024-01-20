The Saturday Show on 20th January with Edward Hayden

On today’s show, Shirley Lanigan gave us great advice for our listeners and their gardens.

Minister for Nature, Heritage & Electoral Reform Malcolm Noonan joined Edward to speak about migration trends in Ireland.

Faith Amond gave us all wonderful style advice for attending the races.

Award winning Irish journalist, author and broadcaster Dearbhail McDonald, presenter of The Last Nuns in Ireland, reflects on the causes and consequences of the seemingly terminal decline in religious vocations in Ireland.

Edward took part in a live yoga class with Trisha Norton in studio.

Aidan Fogarty joined Edward to chat about the upcoming All Ireland Senior Club final as O’Loughin Gaels take on St Thomas’ of Galway

