The Saturday Show – Saturday 29th July

On today’s show, Edward spoke with resident gardening expert Shirley Lanigan about what’s to be done in the garden in this weather. They all mentioned the Carlow Gardening Festival (July 29th-August 5th, tips for how we could ‘do our bit’ this summer by creating a welcome space for pollinators in our garden? and answered questions about suitable for growing in a dark area beside/near a pond?

Martin Bridgeman, musician and presenter of Ceol Anocht chatted with Edward about the passing of the legendary Irish musician Sinéad O’Connor.

As part of the lead up to the 2023 “Keep Her Lit” festival, we heard from Louise O’Connor from Lasta Dance/Celtic Dance Party who will host a set dancing workshop on Saturday, 19th August.

Tomás Keogh, Kilkenny pharmacist spoke about options to enable pharmacists to extend prescriptions for a range of medicines and conditions are among measures to be examined by a new Government taskforce.

Dr. Bill Cuddidy, Chairperson of the Cois Nore Cancer Support Centre and Peter Roberts, Member of the Kells Kings Organising Committee to speak about of the return of this fantastic event.

Last but not least, we heard from the irrepresible Anna May McHugh, the Managing Director, National Ploughing Championships about the preparations for 2023 National Ploughing Championships, happening again in Ratheniska, Co Laois from September 19th to 21st