The Saturday Show with Edward Hayden: 13th May, 2023

On this week’s edition of The Saturday Show with Edward Hayden:

Dr. Eileen Doyle Walsh, Head of the Department of Humanities SETU Carlow joins Edward to talk about a new focus group on period empowerment within the SETU Carlow

Paul O’Connor of the Irish Food Writers Awards talks all things Asian food week and the food writers awards.

Kevin Morrin of the Kevin Morrin band tells us about his upcoming gig in Kilkenny.

Edward speaks to Niamh Murphy of Amber Women’s Refuge about domestic violence and coercive control.

Ethel Murphy from Tip Top Toes Kilkenny got a shock with her electricity bill this week, she tells Edward how growing prices are affecting local businesses.

Mairead Parker Byrne from Gowran Abbey Nursing Home helps us celebrate International Nursing and Carer’s Day!