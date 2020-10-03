The Saturday Show with Edward Hayden: 3rd October, 2020 (Full Show)

It’s congratulations & jubilations for our own Monica Hayes, following her IMRO Award last night for her incredible series “Women’s Bits”. She tells us about her work, her frock and her celebratory banquet.

Our resident gardening expert, Shirley Lanigan talks bulbs, bulbs, blubs.

Boris Lace makers are creating a significant cultural heirloom in a cross border initiative, Brigid O’Regan tells us more.

Psychotherapist Mags Bowen, of Bowen Psychotherapy discusses the emotional fall out of the continued Leaving Certificate debacle.

Louise McNamara, explains why her family of 7, have chosen to reduce their Carbon Footprint. You can follow her story every Sunday evening on RTE’s “What Planet Are You On?”, which airs on Sunday’s at 6.30pm.

We’ll hear about Kilkenny Day, which takes place on Sunday, October 11th.

Lucy Gernon chats about her “Happy Life” – vlogging, instagramming and keeping it upbeat and real.

Choreographer & Artistic Director, Emma Martin discusses how the arts can be used to promote diversity and inclusion.