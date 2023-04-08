Catch UpThe Saturday Show
The Saturday Show with Edward Hayden: April 8th, 2023
The Pan Celtic Festival is back, a new initiative between Family Carers Ireland and SETU Carlow this week, the Perkins Mining Bee spotted in St. Mullins for the first time since 1977, we hear from the National Biodiversity Data Centre, former Governor of Mount Joy Prison, John Lonergan tells us about an upcoming mental health series with Grow Ireland, Bishop Denis Nulty has an Easter blessing and Arthritis Ireland are calling for people to get involved in this years women’s mini marathon.
