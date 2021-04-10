The Saturday Show with Edward Hayden on Saturday 10th April

On this morning’s show:

Edward and our gardening expert Shirley Lanigan answer all of your garden questions.

Shane Cogan CEO of Rethinking Rural Ireland shares the Governments new rural development strategy.

Faith Amond joins Edward to discuss the death of the Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip.

Agony Aunt Tina Koumariandos chats to Edward about relationship problems in lock down.

Martina Comerford Tourism Officer at Kilkenny County Council tells us about the wonderful outdoor activities in Kilkenny.



Pat Crotty and Edward discuss the re-opening of the tourism industry.

Listen back here: