The Saturday Show with Edward Hayden on Saturday 1st May

On this morning’s show:

Edward and our gardening expert Shirley Lanigan answer all of your garden questions.

Author Joe Kennedy from Callan talks to Edward about his real life account Memoirs of an Irish Pauper.

Bernie D and Helen Curtin from Bernie’s Take Out chat about Bernie’s social media page that is promoting independence for men and women with lots of lifestyle tips.

Our resident psychotherapist Mags Bowen chats to Edward about the restrictions being lifted and how to manage the changes.

Paul Smithwick joins Edward to discuss the closure of the Smithwicks Experience in Kilkenny.



As hairdressers get the go ahead to reopen we chat to Catherine Healy Dalton, owner of Crown Hair Salon.

Listen back here: