The Saturday Show with Edward Hayden on Saturday 23rd December 2023

On today’s show, our resident gardening expert Shirley Lanigan tells us her favourite plants and flowers and answers all your gardening questions.

Late Late Toy Show participant Stevie Mulrooney chats about Santa and sings a Christmas song in 3 different languages. Stevie’s dad talks about Christmas in Poland and their traditions.

Siobháin O’Sullivan from Mount Juliet Estate chats about her Christmas plans.

Michelle Colclough from Kilkenny Civil Defence Force chats about the Yule Fest and a very special moment that happened last night.

Mary Craddock tells us her Christmas plans and recites a verse from Twas the night before Christmas.

Anne Neary joined us for Healthy Habits and chats all about Christmas food.

Bishop Denis Nulty joins us for a Christmas Blessing.

Faith Amond chats about Christmas style, looking in to the New Year and what to wear if you’re sitting at home or out and about this Christmas.

