The Saturday Show with Edward Hayden on Saturday 2nd July

Cllr Peter Chap Cleere chats to Edward about the former bank of Ireland premises in Thomastown.

Our garden expert Shirley Lanigan answers all of your gardening questions.

Mary Butler from Kilkenny Arts Office talks to Edward about his choice of poetry for the Poetry Phone.

Edward Hayden is of the many faces of Kilkenny and he chats to Pat and Lorraine from SOS Kilkenny about this project.

Cllr Denis Hynes was talking at the Joint Oireachtas Committee regarding hospitality workers during the week and he updates Edward on this matter.

Harry Ewing joins us live from Mount Juliet Estate with all of the updates from the Horizon Irish Open.

Musician Jack Keeshan will be preforming live in the hole in the wall Kilkenny on 9th July and chats to us about his latest album.

