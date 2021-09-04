The Saturday Show with Edward Hayden on Saturday 4th September

On this morning’s show:

Our resident gardening expert Shirley Lanigan joined us to answer all of your garden queries.

Rob Murphy Director, Dramatic Action Stage School chats to Edward about his new school opening in Kilkenny.

Planned by a Pro Jill Hughes gives us all the tips on planning your wedding and details for her bride academy.

John Rice chats to Edward about Light, Dark and Diverse – The show combines a series of monologues and musical theatre of different varying shades of darkness and light – And becomes more about life, and all it’s diverse experiences.

Robert Power gave us all the details about playing the garden courtyard at Fennelly’s Of Callan on September 18th with 10 piece jazz ensemble.

MUA Carol Knox from Glow Up Ireland chats to Edward about the brand new show on RTE.

