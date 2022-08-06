The Saturday Show with Edward Hayden on Saturday 6th August 2022

The Saturday Show;

On this morning’s show,

We hear all about dirty dusting with Mary Byrne and Jake Carter. it will be live in the Watergate Theatre on Saturday 29th October and in the Visual Theatre Carlow on Friday 2nd December.

Brian Kelly chats about the Annual Borris tractor run.

Aine Fahey and Martin Quilty join Edward to chat about the All Ireland Camogie final!

Frankie Lane chats about the upcoming Keep Her Lit festival that will take place next weekend.

Our CEO John Purcell leads the tributes to the late great Johnny Barry.

Sue Nunn joins us to chat about her fond memories of Johnny Barry.

Country music legends Sandy Kelly, Brendan Shine and Jimmy Buckley join Edward to chat about the legend Johnny Barry.

We are joined by Bishop Denis Nulty as he shares a blessing for the late great Johnny Barry.

Listen Back Here: