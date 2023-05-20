The Saturday Show with Edward Hayden: Saturday 20th May, 2023

On today’s show with Edward Hayden,

Garden expert Shirley Lanigan joins us as we move into the summer months.

Valerie O’Sullivan, General Manager of Raothe House, Kilkenny, tells Edward about their annual plant sale.

Edward meets some of the cast and crew behind the Carlow Little Theatre’s production of ‘The Cripple of Inishman’ taking place in the Visual next week.

Roy Elms from Éist Cancer Support talks to Edward about prostate cancer and supports available for men who may need them.

Eammon Carroll, Festival Director of the Blackwater Valley Opera Festival, updates us on the events taking place over the two weeks of the festival.

Mags Bowen, our resident psychotherapist, educates us on bullying.