The Way It Is: Monday 17th July, 2023

On today’s show:

Molly Coogan speaks to Carlow Rose Caoimhe Deering at The Barrettstown Open Day.

Thomastown Scouts are visiting the World Scout Jamboree in South Korea. The event will host 40,000 scouts from all over the world.

A Night To Celebrate and Support one of Ireland’s finest broadcasters and Irish language supporters.

Many of Kilkenny’s finest musicians are coming together in July to raise funds to help the legendary Raidió Na Gaeltachta broadcaster, Rónán Mac Aodh Bhuí. This event will take place at the Set Theatre, Kilkenny, on July 19th. https://set.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/1173645192