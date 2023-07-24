The Way It Is: Monday, 24th July, 2023

Monday on The Way It Is with Sue Nunn;

An amazing match but heartache for Kilkenny, Sue catches up with Michael Walsh and Mick Hanly.

Dr Thomas McGrath joins Sue Nunn in studio to talk about the upcoming Annual Famine 1848 Walk in Ballingary. The walk will talk place on Saturday 29th July at 3pm. Listen below for full details.

Aidan Brennan a scout for 46 years tells us about his trip to the World Jamboree in South Korea.



Dr Tara Shine ahead of a new documentary series on BBC. In the first episode, airing Tuesday evening, she looks at Electric Cars and what they really mean for you.