The Way It Is: Thursday 10th March, 2022: Cheltenham Preview Special

Special edition of The Way It Is, live from Connolly's Redmills store at Cillín Hill

Photo of Ethna Quirke Ethna Quirke Send an email 10/03/2022
The Way It Is with Sue Nunn
Join us for this afternoon’s special edition of The Way It Is, live from Connolly’s Redmills store at Cillín Hill with a Cheltenham Preview.

Sue and today’s co-host Matt O Keefe, are joined by Jane Mangan, Paul Hennessy, David Mullins and Eddie Scally, to look forward to the traditional festival of racing.

Listen back here:

 

