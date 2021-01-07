The Way It Is Thursday 7th January 2021

John Masterson is in the hot seat for Sue Nunn this week,

On Thursday’s Show,

Sam Matthews, Editor in the Kilkenny People, on his new role,

Kilkenny man John Grace living in America on the violence and riots in America and the invasion of the Capital Building,

Dave McEvoy on DMAC Media and on how companies can gear up for E Commerce,

Tim Butler chats to John on the work the Kilkenny County Council are doing throughout lock-down,

James Walsh of Walsh’s Toyota on the latest trends in car technology,

Dr. Eric Derr of St. Patrick’s Carlow College on the US Events,

Tom Britton of Marble City Travel on Travel for 2021,

Shannon and John have their daily chat, this time on music,

And Matt O’Keefe ahead of tonights Farm Show,