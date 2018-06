Part Two – 6pm to 7pm – Presented by Edward Hayden

Cllr Joe Malone and Cllr David Fitzgerald joined Edward in studio to chat about the pending Electoral Reform. Also Maureen O’Sullivan from Carlow, a magdalene laundry survivor told Edward her story and reflected on President Higgins apology last week.

https://soundcloud.com/kclr96fm/the-way-it-is-tuesday-12th-june-2018-part-two