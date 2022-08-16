The Way It Is: Tuesday, 16th August 2022

The Way It Is:

On today’s show,

Racehorse Trainer Jim Bolger and Kilkenny Hurler Tommy Walsh chat to us about the star-studded fundraiser “Hurling For Cancer Research” in aid of the Irish Cancer Society.

Edwina Grace was out and about at Poulanassy Waterfall, a bathing point in South Kilkenny, to speak with the crowd enjoying the outdoors.

Poet Sandrine Dunlop shares her poetry book entitled “Walking on a Trail of Words” with us. She will also be performing at the OPEN MIC in Kilkenny.

Lorna Fitzpatrick, Advocacy and Engagement Manager with NCBI, chats to us about “Clear Our Paths” Campaign.

We from some of the local businesses in Carlow who were affected by the floods due to the thunderstorm last night. Philly Keogh of O’Neill Butchers and Deirdre McMahon of the Applegreen at Thomas Traynor Street in Tullow.

Paul Murphy, an Engineer Graduate of Mooncoin Bike Education Academy, is looking for bikes to refurbish for our Ukrainian visitors. Contact him on 087 622 0908.

Marion Dalton on the departure of the Capuchin Friars on Dublin St. in Carlow.

Director Geoff Rose tells us about “Where Old Ghosts Meet”, a one-man show to celebrate Patrick Kavanagh, which is happening on Friday, 19th August at Book & Coffee Shop, William St, Kilkenny.