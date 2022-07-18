The Way It Is with Edward Hayden; Monday, 18th June 2022

The Way It Is:

On today’s show,

Sue Nunn attended Bobby Aylward’s Funeral earlier this afternoon. She remembers all the good memories she had with Bobby.

Aidan “Taggy” Fogarty chats about the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Final and how great Kilkenny’s performance was.

Edwina Grace was out and about at Ossory Park, Kilkenny to chat to the public about the big match at Croke Park yesterday.

World-renowned Pianist Finghin Collins joins Edward to tell us about his one-off recital in Kilkenny with proceeds going to Butler Gallery.

Minister Malcolm Noonan speaks with our very own John Purcell at the launch of the Cycle Friendly Employer Initiative called “On Yer Bike”

Matt O’Keefe, KCLR’s Agriculture Correspondent, on Climate Minister Eamon Ryan’s statement this weekend that the national herd will have to be reduced no matter what.

Anne Conroy chats about the Durrow Scarecrow Festival 2022 which will be happening from 24th July – 1st August at the beautiful Georgian Village of Durrow, Co. Laois.

Sinead Keogh and Sinead Burke are both live at Nowlan Park ahead of the Kilkenny Team Homecoming and Full Time’s show tonight.