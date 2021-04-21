The Way It Is With Edward Hayden on Wednesday 21st April

The Way It Is;

Edward Hayden is in the hot seat for Sue Nunn,

On Wednesday’s Show,

Jessica Curtis from Rethink Ireland talks about the funding that is being made available to children and young people to improve their use of technology.

Fr Willie Purcell joins Edward to speak about the disappearance of Jojo Dullard as the Gardaí continue to appeal for information.

Aislinn Murphy Senior HSE Dietician chats to Edward about dietary recommendations for older people.

Colin Ahern – President of Kilkenny Chamber discusses the closure of all Carphone Warehouse stores in Ireland with almost 500 job losses today!

Trisha Hennessy food blogger showcases this weeks food hero which is Goatsbridge Trout Farm

John Gibbons from climatechange.ie will speak to Edward about Glanbia cheese manufacturing plant