The Way It Is with Edward Hayden: Tuesday, 2nd August 2022

The Way It Is:

Edward Hayden is in the hot seat today for Sue Nunn.

On today’s show,

Declan Rice, CEO, Kilkenny LEADER Partnership on a call being made on the Government to provide an extra 19 million Euro for the rural development programme LEADER.

Kate Carroll, Programme Officer Big Brother Big Sister with Foróige is looking for volunteers for the Big Brother Big Sister programme. It matches an adult volunteer to a young person in need of a little extra support and they meet each week to build a friendship. It’s a simple but very effective programme with proven positive outcomes for the young people.

It’s a new month, meaning a new ‘Bird of The Month’ on The Way It Is. This month, the yellowhammer takes the lead. Pat Durkin of Birdwatch Ireland gives us the lowdown on that beautiful bird.

Niall Dollard of KilkennyWeather.com gives us a recap of our weather in July and tells us what to expect in August after a wet start. Will it remain that way?

16-year-old Rohan Vargas, has won the Microsoft World Championships sponsored by Prodigy Learning. After competing in the global event, he was crowned Microsoft Office Specialist Word World Champion. He describes the process to Edward.

Lynne Parker, Director of Tempest with Rough Magic, speaks with us ahead of the Kilkenny Arts Festival, which begins this week.

Kilkenny-based Twilight Community Group, through its activities, aims to promote social inclusion, integration, and advancement of all members of our communities. They have a strong youth team which has recently been involved in a cultural exchange with their peers in France and Poland. Our Edwina Grace popped by one of the activities at Castle Park to meet with some of those involved.