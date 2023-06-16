Catch UpThe Way It Is

The Way It Is with Matt O'Keeffe; Friday, 16th June 2023

Catch up on today's show here

Photo of Shannon Redmond Shannon Redmond16/06/2023

The Way It Is; 

Flower Power’s Pat Comerford explains how to take care of our plants in the heat.

Alternative ways to travel abroad? Fionn Davenport, travel expert, tells us a way he likes to travel.

Incredible 19-year-old soprano Eva Kavanagh joins us in studio. She tells us about her career so far and we hear her sing.

GIY want you to “Sow A Seed” for get growing day. Nell Ward, director of development at GIY tells us more.

We hear from newly appointed Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council Michael Doyle.

Our Friday panel look back on the big stories of the week.

 

 

