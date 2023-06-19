The Way It Is with Matt O’Keeffe; Monday, 19th June 2023

The Way It Is;

On today’s show,

Ian Gardner, senior engineer with Kilkenny County Council, talks about the new heritage sign on Parliament Street. He addresses the flash flooding happening locally after the heavy downpours earlier today.

Shannon caught up with Michael Fortune ahead of this week’s Campfield 1798 Commemoration in Carlow.

John McGuinness TD and Matt discuss NATO and the president’s comments.

Billy Moran, coordinator of the Kilkenny Outdoor Music Festival, tells us what we can expect from the event.

Kilkenny Weather’s Niall Dollard on the significant change of weather. Will it last?

Dr. Ewen Mullins tells us about the Crops and Cultivations event in Teagasc Oak Park.

This week’s episode of EU and Us focuses on employment and inclusion.