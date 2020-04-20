The Way It Is with Sue Nunn 20th April 2020

Retired Archbishop of Dublin and Former Bishop of Cashel & Ossory John Neill. who now lives in Kilkenny, shares his frustrations with the lack of distinction between, rules and laws pertaining to Covid 19 and advice the HSE are giving to cocooners. He is stepping out for a walk in the fresh air

Dr Declan Byrne reflects on the legacy of Rudolph Heltzel, originally from Berlin who came to Kilkenny in 1966 to join the Kilkenny Design Workshops and who was a wonderful jewellery maker and teacher

‘If you don’t use it, you loose it’. Keep active is the message to cocooners from Sinead Gavin, Chartered Physiotherapist at Shamrock Plaza Carlow

Anne Fleck Byrne gives an update from Drakelands Nursing Home on how they getting on during the Covid-19 outbreak and mentions that PPE is not plentiful for care requirements

Frank Greaney Courts Correspondent gives an update on sentencing in the Patricia O’Connor Murder case

Rory Williams MD of Country Style Foods, Kilmacow and Chairman of Kilkenny People of the Year Awards, on the presentation of a cheque to the Amber Women’s Refuge

