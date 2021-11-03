The Way It Is with Sue Nunn 3rd November 2021

The Way It Is;

On today’s show,

Kilkenny Carlow Acquired Brain Injury Ireland, a great group of people living with brain injury, stars in their own documentary entitled “Kilkenny Brainworks” to be screened tonight on the big cinema screen,

John Brennan of At Your Service talks about his book “My Name is Jhon”, his struggle with Dyslexia, his great business successes and current health situation,

The Minister at the Department has slapped a ministerial order on Kilkenny County Council and told Councillors that they will after all have to allow all sizes of wind farms on the hills around the County. Kilkenny Senior Planner Denis Malone explains the future implications of this decision,

Cllr Patrick O’Neill, who spoke passionately about limiting the wind farms in local communites, also joins us to give his reaction and opinions about this matter,

Piltown Playright Ger Bouke tells us about his play “Flood” which opens soon at the Watergate Theatre,

And Michael Tinsley, Wastewater Portfolio Delivery Manager with Irish Water, on the damning report from EPA on waste Irish Water’s failures

