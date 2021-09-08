The Way It Is with Sue Nunn 8th September, 2021

The Way It Is;

On today’s show,

Jim Freeman of the Kilkenny Supporters club will be talking to me shortly about his diagnosis of a stroke which turned out to be something different and has had him in hospital for many weeks,

Dietician Aislinn Murphy Murphy all about nutrition during the menopause and for bone health,

Record temperature in Kilkenny yesterday and now we are facing thunderstorms; Niall Dollard of Kilkenny Weather on this,

PRO Declan Quigley on Rás na Mban 2021 which sets off from the Springhill hotel in just over half an hour,

Dairy Farmer James Roche is upset about how farmers are being portrayed and thinks the department of Agriculture has it wrong about slurry spreading,

And National Bike week is on it’s way this weekend and Caitriona Corr of Cycle Kilkenny speaks about the events in Kilkenny for this week,