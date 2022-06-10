The Way It Is with Sue Nunn; Friday 10th June 2022

The Way It Is;

Sue sat down earlier today with Ringmistress extraordinaire Marian Fossett before she headed off to Fossett’s circus afternoon performance and we talked circus, Eurovision, riding elephants as a five year old, Sheeba and Glenmore amongst other things.

Svitlana Saseyi on her journey from Ukraine to Kilkenny, she tells us her story.

Brand new Mayor David Fitzgerald from his election at the Town hall.

Our Friday panel, Sean Butler and today Chap Cleere look back at the week that was.

Mairead Holohan is at the first day of the Festival of Writing and ideas in Borris tells us about KCAT’s End of Year Exhibition.