The Way It Is with Sue Nunn; Friday, 14th July 2023

The Way It Is;

Martin Bridgeman on Bruce Springsteen in Copenhagen and the €5000 for those who were incarcerated in Mother and Baby Homes.

Mick Wright on baby owls, nightjars and getting bitten by a horse, while all the time growing the most beautiful flowers for the local market.

A Carlow company outraged that their bid to provide an e bike service in Carlow has been rejected in favour of an Eastern European company by Carlow County Council.

Our Friday Panel Pat O’Neill and Sean Butler look back on the big stories of the week.